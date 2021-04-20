Florida puts home win streak on the line against Columbus

The Blue Jackets are 15-23-9 against the rest of their division. Columbus has converted on 13.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 46 total points for the Panthers, 15 goals and 31 assists. Frank Vatrano has seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 34 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists. Jack Roslovic has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Noel Acciari: day to day (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body), MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (undisclsoed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.