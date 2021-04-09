Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

Herrin hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenold and her 1-year-old daughter Lillia with the Mustang he'd received for his high school graduation two days earlier. They were visiting Tampa from Jeromesville, Ohio.

He was heading to a gym on the morning of May 23, 2018. Witnesses later told investigators that Herrin and his friend John Barrineau, who was driving a Nissan, appeared to be racing on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. Police said Reisinger-Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her daughter in a stroller when Herrin's car hit them.

Barrineau also pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year prison sentence, WFTS reported.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the Mustang topped 100 mph (160 kph) moments before the crash, rapidly decelerating to 30 and 40 mph (48 and 64 kph) at the time of impact.

David Raubenolt spoke for nearly an hour, telling the court that his wife loved children and was a parent who passed out notes to airplane passengers, apologizing if their child started to cry. He said he sweats when he enters his daughter's room, where her crib remains untouched.

“It is critical for you to understand that you’ve created everlasting pain and depths of sorrow,” he said.