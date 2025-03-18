Florida Atlantic plays Dayton in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Dayton in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Owls' record in AAC games is 11-9, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Baba leads the Owls with 7.0 boards.

The Flyers are 12-7 in A-10 play. Dayton has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida Atlantic's average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 75.2 points per game, equal to what Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.5 points for the Owls. Leland Walker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.