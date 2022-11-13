Flight diverted after person made threats with a box cutter

"When he went to go to the bathroom, the passenger in the window seat looked at me and said, 'Hey he has a knife and he told me he was threatening to stab people, we need to say something to somebody,'" Hoffman told WLWT-News. "So I went up and talked to the flight attendants in the front of the airplane and let them know like this guy has a box knife and he's been telling us he wants to stab people."

Following the emergency landing and the suspect's arrest, the airline deplaned all other passengers and canceled the flight.