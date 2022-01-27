Hamburger icon
Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Nikita Zadorov during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won three of four. Johnny Gaudreau had three assists.

Markstrom is undefeated in four starts against Columbus, and the Flames have won the last five matchups between the teams.

Backlund got the scoring started at 4:21 of the first period, beating Merzlikins stick side for his fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 21.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 15:14 with a deflection that stood after a replay challenge for a high stick. It was his 19th of the season, 18 of which have come on the road.

Tkachuk’s shot with 5.2 seconds left in the second put Calgary up 3-0.

Columbus failed to get a shot on goal in the second until 8:50 remained in the period. Merzlikins faced 39 shots through two.

Calgary made it 4-0 just 30 seconds into the third when Lindholm converted Gaudreau’s rebound.

Gudbranson’s shot from the blue line at 6:55, his first goal of the season, made it 5-0. Tkachuk scored his team-leading 20th at 7:36.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games and leads the Flames with 35 assists to go with 16 goals.

UP NEXT

Flames: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host the first-place New York Rangers on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Calgary Flames' Adam Ruzicka, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, looks for an open pass as Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, and Calgary Flames' Nikita Zadorov battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, carries the puck across the blue line against Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

