Flames bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (12-9-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Calgary is 12-9-4 overall and 9-3-0 at home. The Flames have gone 7-1-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus has an 11-9-3 record overall and a 3-6-2 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-3 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has seven goals and eight assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has eight goals and 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

