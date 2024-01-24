Flames bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three games in a row.

Calgary is 11-10-1 at home and 21-21-5 overall. The Flames have gone 6-9-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 14-23-9 overall and 5-10-5 on the road. The Blue Jackets are 4-5-8 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yegor Sharangovich has 20 goals and 14 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 22 assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Dillon Dube: out indefinitely (personal), Martin Pospisil: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.