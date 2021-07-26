FirstEnergy reevaluates denial of ratepayer funds in bribe

"With its filing, we hope FirstEnergy will be striking a more cooperative note with answers for consumers, though experience tells us to remain vigilant,” Ohio Consumers' Counsel Bruce Weston said on Monday.

Weston said his agency complained to the utilities commission last week about FirstEnergy's delaying tactics on disclosing its spending while Weston's office seeks “justice for FirstEnergy consumers.”

A message seeking comment about last week's filing was left with FirstEnergy officials on Monday.

This latest reckoning by the company comes in the wake of FirstEnergy's agreement with the Justice Department to pay a $230 million fine and agree to adhere to numerous provisions to avoid being charged criminally with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

The charge, according to the agreement, involves bribery, lying or concealing facts, an intent to defraud, and using wire communications to further the scheme.

On Monday, a campaign spokesperson said DeWine has given away the amount of money he received in campaign donations from FirstEnergy Corp. following its admission that it used dark money groups to get the bailout bill approved.

The $130,473 check was sent on Monday to the Ohio Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, said DeWine campaign manager Brenton Temple. It included donations from FirstEnergy’s political action committee and company executives made since January 2015 to both DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, including some donations made before their campaigns merged.

DeWine said neither he nor anyone in his administration was named in the deferred prosecution agreement.

“I’m not aware of anyone ... including myself,” he said.

___

Gillispie reported from Cleveland.