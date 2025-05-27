First-round pick Mason Graham signs rookie contract with Browns

Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham signed his rookie contract on Tuesday
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) watches during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) watches during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news
23 minutes ago
X

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham signed his rookie contract on Tuesday.

The four-year deal is worth reportedly $40.8 million with a $26.3 million signing bonus. Graham was the fifth overall pick after Cleveland traded its second overall pick to Jacksonville to move down three spots. The Jaguars took Travis Hunter after moving up.

The Browns also got Jacksonville’s second- and fourth-rounders and the Jaguars’ 2026 first-rounder.

Graham was a first-team selection on the Associated Press All-America team. He had 45 tackles, seven sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss last season. Graham was the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl during Michigan’s national championship season in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) participates in a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tragedy turns into inspiration for new exhibition at Museum of Art
2
What’s next? Three school districts weigh options after voters reject...
3
Immigrant storytelling event to celebrate local population
4
Effort to end property tax could spur ‘dramatic’ reform from Ohio...
5
Man dead after motorcycle crashes into a house, overturns in Clark...