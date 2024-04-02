Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped under Ohio bridge by fast-rising river waters

BreakingNews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early Tuesday when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area.

The two people were sleeping under the bridge around 8:45 a.m. when the Scioto River started to rise, the Columbus Fire Department reported. While the pair were never directly in the water, the flooding prevented them from returning to the shore, so a fire department boat was sent to rescue them.

No injuries were reported. The couple's names were not disclosed.

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the river that are expected to reach flood stage Wednesday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Olentangy River near Worthington.

Forecasters also warned that severe storms which could potentially spawn tornadoes and more flooding were expected to move into central Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

