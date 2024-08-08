Fire destroys landmark paper company factory in southwestern Ohio

A fire that destroyed a vacant landmark building in a southwestern Ohio community this week is considered suspicious because the building had no utilities
news
22 minutes ago
X

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A fire that destroyed a vacant landmark building in a southwestern Ohio community this week is considered suspicious because the building had no utilities, officials said Thursday.

The fire at the former Beckett Paper Company building in Hamilton, a Cincinnati suburb, was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was completely engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived a short time later, and the blaze spewed a thick, black smoke that could be seen for several miles.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which remains under investigation.

Crews worked through the overnight hours to demolish what was left of the charred building, which opened in 1848 but had been vacant since 2011.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Hundreds attend funeral for WWII pilot buried in his hometown 82 years...
4
Summer Sky Festival to welcome families, students on Saturday
5
Madden Road Music Festival returns with a family feel this weekend
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top