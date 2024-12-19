Fiorillo's 21 help Vermont beat Miami (OH) 75-67

news
By The Associated Press
Dec 19, 2024
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nick Fiorillo's 21 points helped Vermont defeat Miami (OH) 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Fiorillo added five rebounds for the Catamounts (6-7). TJ Hurley shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Shamir Bogues had 10 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The RedHawks (6-4) were led by Peter Suder, who recorded 21 points and three steals. Kam Craft added 15 points for Miami (OH). Antwone Woolfolk had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Vermont took the lead with 13:44 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with Hurley racking up 16 points. Vermont used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 49-32 with 15:37 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Vermont's next game is Saturday against Dartmouth on the road, and Miami (OH) hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

