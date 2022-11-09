Finn throws late TD pass to lift Toledo over Ball St. 28-21

Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw an interception to end it.

Finn was 21 of 38 for 301 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Jerjuan Newton had seven catches for 94 yards for Toledo (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), and Devin Maddox added 72 yards receiving on three catches and each had a touchdown catch. Turner had four receptions for 54 yards.