springfield-news-sun logo
X

Finn leads Toledo rout over FCS Long Island University 37-0

news
59 minutes ago
equan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Toledo to a 37-0 rout of Long Island University  in the season opener for both teams

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Toledo to a 37-0 rout of Long Island University on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

It was the first shutout for Toledo since Sept. 14, 2019.

Finn was 21-of-28 passing for 216 yards. He scrambled to his right and then threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Jamal Turner and later added a 40-yard scoring throw to Jerjuan Newton. Finn also led the Rockets in rushing with 12 carries for 64 yards that included a 7-yard touchdown run.

Jonathon Batzke had three of his five punts for the Rockets land inside the 5-yard line.

Toledo held LIU, a FCS program, to just 113 yards of offense. Luca Stanzani and Derek Green were a combined 14-of-26 passing for 68 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
2
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
3
Clark County health district to pause giving COVID-19 boosters
4
PHOTOS: Chalk the Walk remembers those lost to overdose
5
Springfield theater to offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top