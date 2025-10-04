Finley throws for 3 TDs as Akron fends off Central Michigan 28–22

Johnson extended the Akron lead with a 1-yard touchdown toss to tight end Max Whisner, and Finley capped another long drive with a 2-yard pass to Conner Cravaack, pushing the Zips ahead 28-10 midway through the third.

Cade Graham kept the Chippewas in it, hitting field goals from 35 and 47 yards. Angel Flores added a 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to cut the deficit to six, but Akron’s defense held on late.

Finley completed 18-of-29 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Mason led all receivers with 125 yards for Akron (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference).

Flores rushed for 95 yards and two scores, and Brock Townsend added 108 rushing yards for Central Michigan (3-3, 1-1).

