springfield-news-sun logo
X

Fifth person from family dies after weekend crash in Ohio

news
19 minutes ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a fifth person from a family has died following a weekend crash near Toledo

WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) — The driver of a car involved in a crash over the weekend that killed her fiancé and three children has died, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Muriel Michael, 28, of Wauseon, died on Monday from injuries she suffered in the two-vehicle crash. the patrol.

Michael was driving in Fulton County on Saturday night when the driver of an SUV failed to stop and hit her car, the patrol said. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.

A friend told The Blade in Toledo that the couple planned to marry this summer.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Man earns national medal for pulling couple from burning plane near New...
2
First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per...
3
Miami University to host final Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top