Feds sought campaign fund records linked to former e-school

Then-Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, now the Republican attorney general, issued a report in May 2018 that found ECOT may have broken the law by withholding information used in calculating payments and inflated the amount of time students spent learning. The Republican referred his findings to the FBI and the Franklin County prosecutor for possible criminal investigation.

ECOT has unsuccessfully challenged the state’s method for determining the $80 million figure, which it contended was not an accurate reflection of all the learning opportunities pursued by its students. It continues to fight the repayment in court.

Ohio Republicans took more than $2.1 million in contributions from Lager and other ECOT officials over the years. After the school's troubles began, the Ohio Republican Party and several statewide GOP candidates either returned the money, donated it to another charter school or gave it to charity.