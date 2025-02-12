FC Dallas gets Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati for at least $5M in cash-for-player swap

Acosta was a key to Cincinnati’s turnaround after the club finished last its first three seasons. Cincinnati reached the playoffs for the first time in 2022 and a year later won the Supporter’s Shield for the league's best record in Acosta's MVP season.

The $5 million deal has up to an additional $1 million in performance-based incentives.

MLS introduced cash-for-player trades last month, allowing teams to sign players using cash on hand rather than General Allocation Money or assets such as draft picks and international roster spots.

The 30-year-old Acosta is a two-time MLS All-Star team captain and one of six players in league history with three or more seasons of at least 10 goals and 10 assists. Acosta recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 2023.

“This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said. “Bringing in a player of Lucho’s caliber — an MVP and proven leader — demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level.”

FC Dallas has a first-year coach in Eric Quill after Nico Estevez was fired in June when the club was 3-8-5. Dallas finished 11-15-8 and missed the playoffs.

Before joining Cincinnati, Acosta played for Atlas FC in Liga MX from 2019 to 2021. He was with D.C. United on loan in 2016, a move made permanent by the MLS club after the season. Acosta helped United reach the playoffs three times in four seasons and had 10 goals and 17 assists in 2018.

FC Dallas plays at Cincinnati on May 28. Cincinnati is reportedly looking to replace Acosta by acquiring Brazilian Evander from the Portland Timbers.

“Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club,” Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said. “He has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati. We will look to quickly add to our group with a player of elite talent and strong character.”

