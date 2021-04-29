FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 0.8 per game.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.2 goals on 1.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.