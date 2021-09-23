FC Cincinnati visits DC United, aims to stop 3-game road slide

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Chris Duvall.

