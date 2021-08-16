springfield-news-sun logo
X

FC Cincinnati takes on Montreal after 4 straight home draws

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
FC Cincinnati takes on Montreal after playing to a draw in four straight home games

CF Montreal (7-7-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-7)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +117, Montreal +224, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Montreal after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home matches. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 5-4.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Edgar Castillo (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Montreal: Clement Diop (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Community Voice: Clark State is back
2
Clark County health district, law enforcement kick off ‘drive sober’...
3
Stafford: Springfielder’s ‘goal rush’ that got him through National...
4
Springfield Symphony to return for full season
5
Clark-Shawnee, Greenon leaders, parents ‘excited’ to start year in new,
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top