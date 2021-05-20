springfield-news-sun logo
X

FC Cincinnati seeks first win of the season, plays Montreal

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati seeks its first victory of the season when it visits Montreal

FC Cincinnati (0-3-1) vs. Montreal Impact (2-2-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -129, FC Cincinnati +339, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati aims for its first win of the season when it visits Montreal.

The Impact finished 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and had five assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Zachary Bichotte Paul Brault Guillard (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top