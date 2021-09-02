FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami CF after 5 straight home draws

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.