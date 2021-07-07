springfield-news-sun logo
FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus, looks to break 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus looking to break a three-game home slide

Columbus Crew (4-3-4) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-5-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +150, Columbus +173, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus looking to stop a three-game home slide.

FC Cincinnati put together a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals last season and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

