FC Cincinnati hosts Columbus, looks to break 3-game home slide

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals last season and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

