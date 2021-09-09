FC Cincinnati aims to break 3-game slide when it plays Toronto FC

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Caleb Stanko.

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.