Father guilty in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

A judge also found Jacob Cisneros, 36, guilty of tampering with evidence and obstruction after he entered what's known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges there’s evidence that might lead a judge or jury to convict them.

Cisneros and his wife, Jenna, were investigated in November 2019, when cold-case detectives submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy. The couple were then arrested in February 2020 on charges accusing them of leaving the body of their infant son in a car in 2017.