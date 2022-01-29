Hamburger icon
Farrakhan carries Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio) 85-75

news
27 minutes ago
Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 28 points as Eastern Michigan topped Miami (Ohio) 85-75

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 28 points as Eastern Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 85-75 on Saturday. Nathan Scott added 25 points for the Eagles. Scott also had 10 rebounds.

Mo Njie had nine rebounds for Eastern Michigan (8-11, 3-5 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Darion Spottsville added seven rebounds.

Eastern Michigan scored 55 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored a career-high 20 points for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-5). Dae Dae Grant added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Kamari Williams had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

