Family of man shot without warning by Ohio police files suit

Williams, 46, had been firing celebratory gunfire skyward from behind a 6-foot-tall (1.8-meter-tall) privacy at his home when officer Robert Huber fired multiple rounds through the fence as smoke rose into the air. Footage from Huber's body camera showed him shouting "Get down!" after he had shot Williams, who died at a hospital.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo on the day of the shooting said the officer was outside his vehicle and confronted someone who began shooting a firearm. Angelo said the officer feared for his safety and fired his duty weapon at the person, striking him.