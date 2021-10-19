springfield-news-sun logo
X

Fallen branch kills hiker in Ohio state park

news
52 minutes ago
Authorities say a Columbus woman died after she was struck by a fallen branch in an Ohio state Authorities say a Columbus woman died after she was struck by a fallen branch in an Ohio state park

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A woman died after she was struck by a fallen branch while hiking on a trail in an Ohio state park, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday as Shelley Miller, 57, of Columbus, explored Mohican State Park.

Miller was hiking along the Hemlock Gorge Trail when the branch came down, striking her, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement, the resources department reminded hikers “to remain on established trails and follow park safety instructions.”

Officials were investigating the incident.

In Other News
1
Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Tecumseh, Clark-Shawnee schools no longer requiring masks
5
Construction of up to 80 apartments in downtown Springfield could start
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top