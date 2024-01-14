Falcons interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for head coaching job

The 39-year-old Callahan has spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, working with quarterback Joe Burrow on a team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the conference title game a year ago.

Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury in November. The Bengals finished 9-8, missing the playoffs.

Callahan previously served one season as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and two years in the same post with the Detroit Lions.

Callahan began his NFL coaching career with Denver in 2010, serving in a variety of roles for the Broncos.

The Falcons are seeking a successor to Arthur Smith, who was fired shortly after the conclusion of his third straight 7-10 season.

Beginning on Jan. 22, teams may hold in-person interviews with coaches whose teams are no longer in the playoffs.

