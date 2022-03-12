Fair, Woolley combine for 59, Buffalo gets MAC women's title

Fair, the fourth-leading scorer in Division I with an average of 23.2, was 9 of 21 from the field for 30 points and Woolley only missed six of her 17 shots for 29 points. Fair, the tournament MVP, also controlled the game with her ball control, dishing out six helpers with just two turnovers despite being the focus of the Ball State defense.

After three straight Buffalo turnovers allowed Ball State to get within 73-71, Fair dribbled the clock down and escaped a double team to find Woolley for a jumper at the free-throw line for a four-point lead with 32.9 seconds left. Freshman Ally Becki made two free throws for Ball State for a two-point deficit with 30 seconds left, but Woolley answered with two free throws at 26.9 and two more at 13.7 to seal it.