Fabbri scores twice as Red Wings hold off Blue Jackets 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus 5-4 Saturday afternoon, handing the Blue Jackets their fourth straigh loss.

Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Daniel Sprong also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

Alex Texier, Adam Fantilli, Sean Kuraly and Patrik Laine had goals for Columbus. Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Trailing 3-2 late in the second period, DeBrincat converted a one-timer from the right face-off circle for his 10th of the season, but his first goal in eight games. Sprong’s fourth goal of the season put the Red Wings ahead for good at 18:19.

Fabbri added his second of the game early in the third period. He has three goals in three games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Laine pulled Columbus back to within one with a power-play goal at 11:30 of the third period.

Raymond got Detroit on the board first at 3:41 of the first period when he tucked a wraparound behind Martin for his fifth goal of the season. Just 45 seconds later, Fabbri made it 2-0, slipping Christian Fischer’s pass from behind the net past Martin.

The Blue Jackets got on the board with their first shot of the game as Texier scored on a breakaway.

Fantilli swatted home a rebound for his third goal of the season to tie 2-2.

Columbus took the lead on a power-play goal by Kuraly 5:41 into the second period. Skating down the left wing, Kuraly snapped a high shot by Husso on his glove side.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is at the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Detroit left for Sweden after the game. The Red Wings will meet the Ottawa Senators in the first game of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Thursday.

