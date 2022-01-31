Explosion at granite firm leaves man dead, 2 women injured

The blast at Korkan Granite in Tallmadge was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m.

Fire officials said two employees apparently were trying to thaw a door to gain access to a large storage container across from the firm's main building when the container blew up. It's not clear what the employees were using to thaw the door or what caused the explosion, which authorities said sent large amounts of debris flying as far as 100 feet.