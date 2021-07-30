EXPLAINER: What Ohio is doing to limit evictions

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

The state of Ohio never enacted its own eviction moratorium and is following the federal moratorium. At the county and city level, some courts have taken the moratorium seriously, essentially following the letter of the order, said Marcus Roth, development director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio. “Others are basically ignoring it, and there’s everything in between,” he said.

During a normal year, Ohio landlords file between 105,000 and 110,000 evictions, according to Ohio Supreme Court data. In 2020 they filed 69,000 evictions — only 36% fewer than 2019.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

In the fall of 2020, the state invested more than $111 million in CARES Act funding for emergency rental assistance, and created the Home Relief Grant program administered by local Community Action Agencies. Ohio is set to receive an additional $1.5 billion in emergency rental assistance dollars from the December federal relief bill and the American Rescue Plan in March. The Legislature appropriated $100 million in January for rent relief and utility assistance and another $465 million in May, with more appropriations to come.

The extent of need has overwhelmed the agencies distributing the aid and there’s a concern that applicants might not receive rent assistance before the moratorium expires. "If that’s the case, then many renters could face housing insecurity,” said Alison Goebel, executive director of the Greater Ohio Policy Center.

Some communities, including Dayton and Lakewood in suburban Cleveland, passed local “pay to stay” laws which require landlords to accept rent if tenants come up with it before an eviction hearing.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Lawsuits challenging the federal moratorium have led to uncertainty about whether and where it needs to be enforced. Some Ohio judges still require renters to prove they made every effort to cover rent after pandemic-related job losses. Other judges grant the moratorium protection, while still others have taken to delaying cases to allow renters time to access the backed-up rental assistance money.

WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio has determined that only 42 rental units are affordable and available for every 100 extremely low-income households in Ohio. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that the hourly rate that renters must earn to afford a basic, two-bedroom apartment is $16.64, while the average renter's household wage statewide is $14.84 an hour.

Census data show that more than 133,000 Ohioans are concerned they will be evicted within the next two months.

Meanwhile, rents continue to rise in Ohio, including a 17% increase over last year in the greater Cincinnati area, where median rent stood at $1,200 a month in June; a 9.4% increase in greater Cleveland; and a 9.3% increase in greater Columbus, according to data compiled by Realtor.com.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

A post-moratorium surge in homelessness is a big concern but not an immediate one for housing advocates. That’s because evicted renters typically move in with friends or family first as opposed to heading immediately for a shelter. But that could change down the road.

“If there is a real spike in evictions, eventually we’ll see a spike in homelessness as well,” Roth said.

Exacerbating the problem, renters with an eviction in their record have a much harder time finding an apartment for the same price — if at all — in the future.