Expectations soar in Cleveland after 2021 playoff appearance

CAMP NEEDS: The Browns picked up the fifth-year contract option on Mayfield, who could get an extension this summer. His situation could become a distraction if not resolved quickly — or if he struggles early. Chubb, CB Denzel Ward and RG Wyatt Teller also are eligible for long-term deals. Beckham has made a quick recovery and appears to be full go for workouts, but may be limited early in training camp. The defense has been revamped and could have nine new starters, with a focus on communication and getting up to speed with coordinator Joe Woods' system.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: The Browns selected Newsome because he was one of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 class and as protection in case Greedy Williams doesn't come back from a shoulder nerve injury that sidelined him all last season. A daily head-to-head battle between Williams and Newsome would be interesting.

EXPECTATIONS: Sky-high. Loaded with offensive weapons, one of league's best lines, and a revamped defense led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett has made the Browns legitimate AFC title contenders. Mayfield could take another step in his second season with Stefanski, voted AP Coach of the Year. Cleveland's 1-2 punch with Chubb and Kareem Hunt gives the offense unique balance. This team collapsed under the weight of huge expectations in 2019, and we'll see if the lessons were learned. The schedule will be tougher starting with a playoff rematch with the Chiefs in the opener.

