Ex-Kent State football standout sought in fatal stabbing

Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing.

The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III.

According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Wilkerson played for Kent State from 1985 to 1989 and was the leading rusher in the team's history.

He played one year in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

