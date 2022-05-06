Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case

Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstruction and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.