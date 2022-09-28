Ex-finance director at WVa airport sentenced for theft

Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Huntington for her April guilty plea to theft from programs receiving federal funds. She also agreed to pay restitution.

Hall admitted that between May 2020 and January 2021 she stopped depositing all of the money she collected from vending machines at the Huntington Tri-State Airport into airport accounts and also took money meant to be deposited into ATMs, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson's office said in a news release.