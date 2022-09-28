springfield-news-sun logo
Ex-finance director at WVa airport sentenced for theft

An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility.

Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Huntington for her April guilty plea to theft from programs receiving federal funds. She also agreed to pay restitution.

Hall admitted that between May 2020 and January 2021 she stopped depositing all of the money she collected from vending machines at the Huntington Tri-State Airport into airport accounts and also took money meant to be deposited into ATMs, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson's office said in a news release.

