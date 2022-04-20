springfield-news-sun logo
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility.

Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft from programs receiving federal funds, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson's office said. Hall admitted that between May 2020 and January 2021 she stopped depositing all of the money she collected from vending machines at the Huntington Tri-State Airport into airport accounts and also took money meant to be deposited into ATMs, Thompson's office said in a news release.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15 and faces up to 10 years in prison. She agreed to pay restitution, the prosecutor's office said.

