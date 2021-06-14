Ex-church bus driver sentenced for sexually abusing 2 boys

Jory Leedy, 51, of Franklin, had pleaded guilty in June 2019 on the day his trial was due to start. Authorities said he is a registered sex offender who had provided the victims' parents with a false name.

Leedy met the boys, who prosecutors say were around 7 and 8 years old at the time, while serving as a volunteer driver for Target Dayton Ministries. The children and their mother rode the bus to the church on Sundays, and Leedy would stop by their home to play with the boys and eat dinner with the family.