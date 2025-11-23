Evansville plays Akron

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville squares off against Akron in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Purple Aces have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Hughes averaging 3.5.

The Zips have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Akron leads the MAC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mahaffey averaging 2.4.

Evansville's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 26.4 more points per game (94.6) than Evansville gives up to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Connor Turnbull is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.2 points.

Tavari Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.