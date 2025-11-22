Evansville plays Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Akron at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 in non-conference play. Evansville is eighth in the MVC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Joshua Hughes paces the Purple Aces with 7.0 boards.

The Zips are 4-1 in non-conference play. Akron is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

Evansville's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Purple Aces. Hughes is averaging 13.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.9%.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 13.2 points.

