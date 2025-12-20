Evansville faces Dayton, looks to end road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Dayton looking to stop its eight-game road losing streak.

The Flyers have gone 3-1 at home. Dayton is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-8 away from home. Evansville gives up 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

Dayton's average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Evansville allows. Evansville's 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatima Ibrahim is averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Nayo Lear is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Camryn Runner is averaging 15.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.