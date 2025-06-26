Evander's 2 goals and an assist lead Cincinnati past Montreal 3-1

Evander scored twice to reach nine goals on the season and Luca Orellano also scored to help Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-1
FC Cincinnati's Evander (10) reacts after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FC Cincinnati's Evander (10) reacts after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 hour ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Evander scored twice to reach nine goals on the season and Luca Orellano also scored to help Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (11-5-3) had just one victory in its previous five games.

Montreal (2-12-5) fell to 0-5-3 at Saputo Stadium this season.

Evander opened the scoring just before first-half injury time when he controlled a cross from DeAndre Yedlin and slotted a left-footed finish past Jonathan Sirois. Evander added another in the 83rd, finishing Lukas Engel’s pass from the center of the box to make it 3-0.

Evander became the second player in club history (Luciano Acosta in 2022 and 2024) to produce at least 15 goal contributions in less than 1,500 minutes of a season.

Orellano dribbled through Montreal’s defense for a flashy goal to double the lead in the 65th.

Prince Owusu had his third goal in two games — a header off Jules-Anthony Vilsaint’s cross in the 89th minute — for Montreal (2-12-5), which was coming off its second win this season.

Assistant coach David Sauvry filled in for interim head coach Marco Donadel, who served a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

CF Montreal's Prince Owusu, right, challenges FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

CF Montreal's Prince Owusu, right, tries to get by FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

