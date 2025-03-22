Evander scores twice for Cincinnati in 2-2 draw with Atlanta

Cincinnati leveled the score at 1 in the 69th minute when Evander scored off of a free kick. Atlanta's Brad Guzan dove to his right to stop Evander’s shot, but a harsh deflection off of the wall angled the ball into the net. Just five minutes later, Evander made it 2-1 when he delivered one into the right side of the goal.

Atlanta got the equalizer when Cincinnati's Alvas Powell misplayed a ball that ended up as an own goal in the 88th minute.

Cincinnati (2-2-1) had seven shots on goal to two for Atlanta (1-2-2).

The draw keeps Cincinnati undefeated at home in MLS play although FC Cincinnati had been seeking to start 3-0-0 at home for the second time in three seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer