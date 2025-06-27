Evander leads Cincinnati against Orlando City

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +100, FC Cincinnati +245, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Evander leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

Orlando is 5-4-6 against conference opponents. Orlando is 3-2 in matches decided by one goal.

Cincinnati is 8-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 25 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Ojeda has scored nine goals with six assists for Orlando. Marco Pasalic has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Denkey has scored 11 goals for Cincinnati. Evander has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Joran Gerbet (injured), Duncan McGuire (injured), Alex Freeman (injured).

Cincinnati: Miles Robinson (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.