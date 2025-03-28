Evander and Cincinnati visit Nashville

Evander leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against Atlanta United
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FC Cincinnati (2-2-1) vs. Nashville SC (3-1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +132, FC Cincinnati +191, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

Nashville finished 9-16-9 overall and 5-6-6 at home last season. Nashville scored 38 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati put together an 18-11-5 record overall in 2024 while finishing 11-5-2 in road games. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Maximus Ekk (injured), Matthew Corcoran (injured), Xavier Valdez (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

