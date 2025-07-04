Evander and Cincinnati host the Chicago Fire

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -117, Chicago +253, Draw +300; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Evander leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against Orlando City.

Cincinnati is 9-5-2 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 26 goals.

The Fire are 6-5-4 in conference matchups. The Fire are 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 34 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Denkey has scored 11 goals and added one assist for Cincinnati. Evander has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Hugo Cuypers has 11 goals and one assist for the Fire. Philip Zinckernagel has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Luca Orellano (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Fire: Christopher Cupps (injured), David Poreba (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Rominigue Kouame N'Guessan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.