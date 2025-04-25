Evander and Cincinnati host Sporting Kansas City

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -164, Sporting Kansas City +404, Draw +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Evander leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

Cincinnati is 3-0-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Evander with six.

Sporting KC is 1-3-0 on the road. Sporting KC ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 34 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has scored six goals for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has four goals.

Dejan Joveljic has five goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 1.7 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

Sporting KC: Jake Davis (injured), Dany Rosero (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.