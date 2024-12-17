Evan Mobley scores 21 to lead the Cavaliers over the Nets 130-101

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, left, dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By PAT PICKENS – Associated Press
Dec 17, 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 21 points, Caris LeVert added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 130-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell had 18 points and five assists, and Georges Niang had 17 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland (23-4), which won its second straight and for the sixth time in seven games.

Cameron Johnson led Brooklyn with 22 points and five assists, and Day’Ron Sharpe had 15 points and seven rebounds. The Nets (10-16) lost their third straight and fell for the sixth time in seven games.

Kenny Atkinson returned as a head coach to Brooklyn with the Cavaliers. The 57-year-old led the Nets for four seasons.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Cleveland, which entered play ranking first in the NBA in field-goal percentage (50.3) and 3-point field-goal percentage (39.9), shot 53.1% from the field. They had 33 assists on 43 made baskets.

Nets: Playing their first game since point guard Dennis Schroder was traded to Golden State, the Nets shot just 42% from the field and scored a season-low 40 first-half points. Brooklyn scored nearly as many points in the third quarter (37) as it did in the first 24 minutes.

Key moment

Brooklyn scored the game’s first seven points, but the Cavaliers closed the first quarter with a 32-5 run and led by 20.

Key stat

The Cavaliers have scored at least 130 points in seven games, which already is a single-season franchise record.

Up next

The Cavaliers host Milwaukee on Friday. The Nets play Thursday at Toronto.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) goes up to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Georges Niang reacts after Caris LeVert, not pictured, scored during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, Darius Garland, center, and Dean Wade, right, react after Mitchell scored during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Brooklyn Nets' Shake Milton, left, Dorian Finney-Smith, center, and Cameron Johnson, right, watch an NBA basketball game from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, right, knocks the ball away from Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe, left, dribbles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton shoots the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, and Georges Niang, right, react after Mitchell scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

